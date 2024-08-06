Chord Energy (CHRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Chord Energy to post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chord Energy to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chord Energy Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.02. 170,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,487. Chord Energy has a one year low of $145.53 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Chord Energy
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.