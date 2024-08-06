Chord Energy (CHRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Chord Energy to post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chord Energy to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.02. 170,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,487. Chord Energy has a one year low of $145.53 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.78.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

