Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRD. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Chord Energy stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $145.53 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 397.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,454,000 after buying an additional 1,269,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Chord Energy by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after purchasing an additional 165,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chord Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

