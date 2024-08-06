ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. ChromaDex has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC remained flat at $2.69 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.87. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

