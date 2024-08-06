Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. 440,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,594 shares of company stock worth $18,648,344. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,230.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 62,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.