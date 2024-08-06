Cipher Mining (CIFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

Shares of CIFR stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 2,853,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIFR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

