Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

