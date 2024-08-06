Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

