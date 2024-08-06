Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 to $0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 5,081,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,831. Clarivate has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

