CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

CLSK stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

