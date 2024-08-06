Clear Secure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of 505% compared to the average volume of 1,006 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Secure Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 402.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 709,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

YOU traded up $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,138. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.