ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

