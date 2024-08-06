Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 72,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $15.57.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80). Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clene will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

