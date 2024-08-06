Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Get Clorox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Clorox

CLX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 306,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.