Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Clover Health Investments stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,703,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,688. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.10.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

