CNB Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:CCNEP)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CNB Financial stock remained flat at $23.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

