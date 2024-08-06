Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 582.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CODX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 27,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,237. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

