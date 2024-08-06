Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 1.5% on Insider Selling

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $68.16 and last traded at $68.29. Approximately 8,698,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,972,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

Specifically, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,730 shares of company stock valued at $570,617,785 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

