Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $206.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $196.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.38.

COIN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.60. 3,441,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,255,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day moving average of $215.78. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,506 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,851 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,761 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

