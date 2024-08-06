Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as high as C$1.29. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 11,350 shares changing hands.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

