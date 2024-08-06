Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The business had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. 82,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Collegium Pharmaceutical
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.