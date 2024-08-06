Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

COLB stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

