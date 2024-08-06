Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 16,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 5,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

