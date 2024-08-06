Comerica Bank Acquires 344 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $431.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,725. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

