Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.57. 1,336,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

