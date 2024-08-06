Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 13,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

