Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 10,634.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Waters by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $10.03 on Tuesday, reaching $338.86. 31,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,343. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

