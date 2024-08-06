Comerica Bank Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 50,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $69.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $12,136,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

