Comerica Bank Has $3.56 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 249,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

