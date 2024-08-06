Comerica Bank Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,092,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after buying an additional 105,207 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares during the period.

MTUM traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,543 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.06.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

