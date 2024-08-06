Comerica Bank Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,097,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $39,183,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

AWI stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,580. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

