Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 429,104 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 631.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 81,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in NOV by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NOV by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 454,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NOV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Barclays boosted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 675,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,199. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

