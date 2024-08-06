Comerica Bank Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 71,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,265. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.