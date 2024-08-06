Comerica Bank Purchases 1,662 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.32. 248,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,351. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Teleflex’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

