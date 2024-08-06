Comerica Bank Purchases 3,710 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.55.

Westlake Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.32. 67,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,624. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.74. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

