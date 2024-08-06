Comerica Bank Purchases 5,153 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARCH traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.60 and its 200-day moving average is $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

