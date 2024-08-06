Comerica Bank Purchases 946 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. 150,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.