Comerica Bank Purchases 9,764 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,220.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.24. 115,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

