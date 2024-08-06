Comerica Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. 294,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

