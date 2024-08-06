Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 219.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of RXO worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 106,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 2,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 35,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

