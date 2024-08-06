Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,222,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,159,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,740. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average of $213.97. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $302.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

