Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. 398,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

