Comerica Bank Sells 1,005 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,489. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock valued at $74,807,347 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

