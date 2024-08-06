Comerica Bank Sells 120,330 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,485,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 16.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,619,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228,316 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,811,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,073.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 149,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,235. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

