Comerica Bank Sells 14,542 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 114,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.