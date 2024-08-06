Comerica Bank Sells 378 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total value of $1,685,342.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,662,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,850,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total value of $1,685,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,662,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,850,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,516,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,621,908. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,470. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.29. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $213.38 and a one year high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

