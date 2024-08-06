Comerica Bank Sells 5,289 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,616. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

