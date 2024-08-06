Comerica Bank Sells 56,139 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 56,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 846,884 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679,186. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

