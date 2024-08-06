Comerica Bank Sells 563 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,764. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $153.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

