Comerica Bank Sells 733 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crane by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

