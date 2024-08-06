Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Palomar by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Palomar by 1,940.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 155.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. 24,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,742. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

